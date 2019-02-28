Drug action team announced to work on alcohol and ice abuse

The Local Drug Action Team Program is part of the Australian Government's investment of $298 million over four years under the National Ice Action Strategy.

The Local Drug Action Team Program is part of the Australian Government's investment of $298 million over four years under the National Ice Action Strategy. ADF

THE Australian Government and the Alcohol and Drug Foundation have announced a Local Drug Action Team will be based in Coffs Harbour to prevent and minimise alcohol and other drug-related harm in the community.

It brings the total number of Local Drug Action Teams in NSW to 70, and 244 teams nationally.

The Local Drug Action Team Program supports organisations to build or extend partnerships in their neighbourhoods and use local knowledge to deliver evidence-informed alcohol and other drug harm prevention activities that are tailored to individual community needs.

Get Connected Toormina is a partnership between Mid Coast Communities, Coffs Harbour City Council, Coffs Harbour Learning Centre, Fire & Rescue NSW, Frontier Projects, Mission Australia, Toormina Gardens Shopping Centre, headspace Coffs Harbour, Southern Cross University and Galambila Aboriginal Health Service.

Get Connected Toormina is based in Coffs Harbour and is planning on delivering alcohol and other drug harm prevention activities in the community.

The Local Drug Action Team is set to focus on preventing and minimising harm caused by alcohol and other drugs including crystal methamphetamine ('ice') among young people.

The next steps for Get Connected Toormina is to work together with the Alcohol and Drug Foundation to develop a Community Action Plan, which will confirm its evidence-based harm prevention activities, who they will reach and exactly where they will be delivered.

Local Drug Action Teams receive an initial $10,000 to develop Community Action Plans and can apply for further funding to deliver activities within their Community Action Plan.

Alcohol and Drug Foundation Chief Executive Officer, Dr Erin Lalor said a high number of community partnerships applied to join the Local Drug Action Team Program.

"Strong demand from communities across Australia has meant the number of Local Drug Action Teams is higher than originally planned, giving us the opportunity to now work with 244 passionate community partnerships," Dr Lalor said.

"More than 1,300 organisations are now part of Australia's extensive Local Drug Action Team Program network. This shows how determined community organisations are about building healthier and more connected communities," Dr Lalor added.

Local Drug Action Teams help to strengthen their neighbourhoods by delivering primary prevention initiatives such as peer support, mentoring, education in schools, support for young people and resources to reduce alcohol harms in pregnancy.

Dr Lalor said tailored community led initiatives are vital in preventing and minimising harms caused by alcohol and other drugs.

"The Local Drug Action Team Program recognises that every community is unique and there's no one-size fits all solution to addressing alcohol and other drug issues," Dr Lalor said.

The Local Drug Action Team Program is part of the Australian Government's investment of $298 million over four years under the National Ice Action Strategy.