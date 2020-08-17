Drowning at Mylestom

A person has drowned at Mylestom this afternoon. Photo by Frank Redward.

BREAKING: A person has drowned at Mylestom this afternoon.

NSW Police have confirmed the drowning but did not have any further details at this stage.

Several NSW Police vehicles were called to the area just before 3pm this afternoon.

The Advocate understands a man got into trouble in the water at Mylestom's North Beach.

Mylestom is a small village nestled between the ocean and the Bellinger River.

Several police cars are at the scene this afternoon along with a 4WD NSW Ambulance Service vehicle.

The NSW Ambulance Service was unable to provide any further details at this stage.

More details to come

