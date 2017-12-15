Droves of internationals flock to our region

OVER HERE: Josh, Sophie and Paul from the UK boosted international visitors numbers over the past year.

OVERSEAS tourists continue to flock to the North Coast in droves spending more while in town.

Member for Cowper, Luke Hartsuyker, said figures in the Tourism Research Australia (TRA) international visitor survey showed 344,000 overseas travellers experienced tourism sites and activities on the North Coast.

They spent $228 million in the year ending September 30.

"More tourists are visiting and spending more which contributes to job creation and boosts the local economy,” Mr Hartsuyker said.

"I'm pleased to see tourism attractions continue to be popular with overseas travellers.

"It shows marketing in the region has breakthrough with international visitors which is great for local tourism operators.”

The TRA survey shows international visitors grew by nine per cent and spending increased by 16 per cent from the previous year.

Over a three year period this equates to a 27 per cent rise in numbers with a spending increase of 36 per cent.

"Tourism is one of Australia's main industries and is responsible for a large portion of the country's economic growth.

"The survey also revealed spending by Chinese tourists has reached a new record in Australia, exceeding $10 billion for the first time.

"The record spending occurred during the China-Australia Year of Tourism initiated by the Turnbull Coalition Government.

"We are working to maximise the potential of China as Australia's fastest growing and most valuable inbound tourism market to create new jobs.”

Survey data is available at www.tra.gov.au