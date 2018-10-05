Heartbreak for farmers who miss out on rain

There was rain on track at the Bathurst 1000 today, but farmers in the area say it is no where near enough. Picture: Tim Hunter

DROUGHT-stricken farmers in some areas will have to endure more pain as they missed out on the downpours that soaked much of the state yesterday.

Some of the heaviest rainfall in years fell across NSW, with Ivanhoe getting 40.2mm, Broken Hill 34mm and Albury 23.6mm.

Land around Bathurst, however, is still so starved of moisture cattle farmer Dan Owens fears it will take weeks of constant rain to soak the hardened ground.

The regional city, 200km west of Sydney, received a measly 10mm yesterday.

"It looks green but under that grass there is no moisture and the rain just runs off," Mr Owens said.

"You have to at least hope for average rain … we could have some more rain over the next couple of days and then more in a few weeks … it's all you could hope for."

Mr Owens' daughter Isabella, 8, clasped tightly to her favourite lamb yesterday as she stomped through new puddles.

Isabella Owens, 8, with her favourite lamb on her dad’s property near Bathurst. Picture: Richard Dobson

"I want to thank people who have raised money for the farmers … it means a lot," she said.

A few hundred kilometres west, Helen Dalton watched as the 5mm that fell on her cotton and beef farm, near Griffith, failed to penetrate the soil.

"It's better than nothing, there's nothing like rain, but it's a dust-settler," she said.

"We need 100mm and then another 25mm after that to even make the distance."

Ms Dalton said drought was hitting the mental health of farmers hard.

"The drought is a strain on everyone," she said.

"(Farmers) get depressed and with animals in particular, you see them die. It's an incredible blow to people. We are used to drought, but we are not used to little support."

Isabella with her grandfather John. Picture: Richard Dobson

Meanwhile, in one of the state's worst-hit areas, Yeoval farmer Krystal Haycock said it was tough to see other regions receive good rain.

"It's hard, you try and not look at where it rained elsewhere. It's too depressing," she said, as just 6mm fell on her cattle farm.

The Bureau of Meteorology said many drought-affected towns received more rain in the past 24 hours than they had all year.

The downpour was generated by a trough that swept across central NSW before moving into the Hunter. But it was Pooncarie that was the state's wettest town, with the southwestern NSW village recording 53mm in the 24 hours to 9am yesterday.

Heavy falls across Sydney and the Central Coast are expected to ease tomorrow.