DROUGHT BREAKER: Chris Corbett has just returned from his first major victory at the WA Titles.
Sport

Drought is finally over for Corbett

18th Apr 2019 11:25 AM
MOTORSPORT: After travelling more than 3500km from his home in Coffs Harbour to the Kalgoorlie International Speedway, Chris Corbett's 38-hour trek was well worth it as the top driver emerged victorious in the Western Australian V8 Dirt Modified Title.

With double Five Star Dirt Series points on offer during what doubled as the sixth series round, Corbett's win couldn't have come at a better time, having been sitting fifth in the point standings heading into last Saturday night's event. However, the victory certainly didn't come in the most conventional of fashions.

Rather than transporting his own NSW #48 RedPoint Oils car to Kalgoorlie, Corbett received an offer from fellow NSW-based driver Marley Weller, who also owns Blue Water Mechanical - another sponsor of Corbett's.

Having purchased a Troyer from Western Australian Raz Pederson, Weller gave Corbett the opportunity to pilot his new car throughout the WA Title, in exchange for transporting it back to his home state.

Making minimal changes to the car, Corbett hit the ground running from the outset, winning two of his heat races and placing third in the other to earn the pole position start for the WA Title-deciding feature race.

While there was a slight moment with 10 of the 25 scheduled laps to go when Travis Kennedy attempted to steal first place, Corbett quickly responded, taking back the position and holding on to it through to the chequered flag.

In doing so the 21-year-old finally managed to get the monkey off his back to win his maiden title in the V8 Dirt Modifieds class after picking up a slew of previous third-place finishes in an Australian Championship, three Queensland Titles and a South Australian Title.

"It feels absolutely amazing to finally break our habit of finishing third in title events and come away with the win,” Corbett said.

Corbett will compete in the Easter speedway event at Grafton this weekend.

