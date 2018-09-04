Stock feed shortage hits the coast

HUNGRY BUNCH: Allan Van Motman spreads out feed for 25 camels as the drought takes effect on the Coffs Coast.

DARK clouds spilling rain onto the parched land have been a sight for sore eyes as the struggle to feed livestock becomes increasingly difficult.

But it's not only the farmers out west who have been affected by the drought, it's the horse owners, cow farmers and camel businesses here on the Coffs Coast too.

Lionel Keegan from Coffs Coast Camel Rides stopped running beach rides about six weeks ago and is currently in Brisbane with a truck and trailer, sourcing hay for his 25 camels.

"We're not running beach rides at the moment," he said.

"We stopped about six weeks ago because if they're not working every day, the camels don't have to be fed as hard.

"I normally buy hay from a farm for $10 but from a produce store would pay around $30. I would be paying the $30 but we can't get it, that's added to the winter problem."

During the winter months, grass growth slows down and livestock usually require added feed such as hay to maintain a healthy body weight.

"The drought is affecting everyone with cattle, horses and camels on the coast as well," Mr Keegan said.

He said the camels go through 12-15 bales a week.

The struggle to source hay on the Coffs Coast started about three months ago and became increasingly difficult in the last two.

"We're trying to spread out the hay we do have," Mr Keegan said.

"We should start getting some more hay with the rain. There's wheaten hay and barley at the moment but probably won't be until the end of September/October until we see lucerne start coming through if it keeps raining."

Camel rides on Boambee Beach are expected to resume on Friday, September 14.