Drought breaking rain falling over the Coffs Coast

Storm clouds build over the Coffs Coast ahead of drought breaking rain.

Storm clouds build over the Coffs Coast ahead of drought breaking rain. Trevor Veale

DROUGHT breaking rain is descending on the Coffs Coast this afternoon with the first showers falling in what will be a week of heavy rainfall.

With relative humidity rising to 75% this afternoon there's the anticipation of between 10-20mm falling over the next six hours.

Thursday is forecast to deliver the heaviest showers with a 90% chance of 35mm-90mm falling.

Weather forecasters are tipping anywhere between 100mm and 250mm could fall over the course of the next seven days on the Coffs Coast.

It comes after Australia has just recorded its first wetter than average month since November 2018.

A shot of the storm over Sawtell this afternoon. Trevor Veale

This latest weather event is seeing a humid, moist, easterly air stream pumping in the moisture along the East Coast drawing from the Tasman Sea and Coral Sea.

Torrential rain is possible with flash flooding expected in some parts between Thursday and the weekend.

