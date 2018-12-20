Drought Angels take to the road

SANTAS HELPERS: Local Drought Angels volunteers Chris and Dean Barnett have already clocked up over 33000km delivering much-needed Christmas care packages to Aussie farmers in need.

THEY might not look anything like Santa's elves, but one Chinchilla couple have certainly been keeping just as busy over the last couple of weeks in the lead up to Christmas.

Retired Chinchilla based couple Chris and Dean Barnett have seen more of rural Australia in the last couple of weeks than most Australians see in a lifetime.

The Drought Angel volunteers have already clocked up over 33000km delivering much-needed packages to families in rural parts of New South Wales such as Narrabri, Barraba, Uarbry and Manilla.

Mr and Mrs Barnett set out on their next delivery run yesterday morning after loading the Drought Angels four-wheel-drive up with all the necessities, as well as some special items to bring about some Christmas cheer.

Drought Angels founder, Tash Johnston said for families in remote parts of Australia sometimes the personal delivery was the most important part of the service.

"Physically delivering the care packages to the families on their properties is one of the most rewarding parts of Drought Angels."

"Sometimes it's just sitting down with them and having a yarn over a cup of tea that can make all the world of difference, especially at Christmas time," she said.

Mr and Mrs Barnett are two of the original Drought Angels and joined the organisation shortly after moving to Chinchilla four years ago.

"We love getting out there and meeting the families and seeing what needs to be done," Mr Barnett said.

"This next big trip will be taking us into some of the worst affected regions of the country, these are the farmers who are really struggling to carry on."

This latest delivery will include all of the every day food and household essentials, such as cereal, dog food and tinned items as well as a few extra special treats for the festive season.

To make a donation to Drought Angels or to purchase a 2019 calender head to their website here.