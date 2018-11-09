Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Longreach is expected to get a brief relief from the drought this weekend, with up to 10mm predicted.
Longreach is expected to get a brief relief from the drought this weekend, with up to 10mm predicted. Bureau of Meteorology
Weather

Drought affected CQ towns to receive up to 10mm on weekend

Steph Allen
by
9th Nov 2018 7:00 PM

THIS weekend, towns around the Central West, including Longreach and Winton, are expected to receive up to 10mm of rain.

Areas throughout the drought-affected towns are also expected to receive scattered storms over the weekend.

Temperatures will also be heating up across the region and returning to the November average.

Rockhampton will be 31 tomorrow and 32 Sunday, Emerald 33 tomorrow and 32 Sunday and Longreach 35 tomorrow and 36 Sunday.

bureau of meteorology rain storm weather
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Man dies after boat capsizes

    premium_icon Man dies after boat capsizes

    Video Man dies after boat capsizes off Sapphire Beach, Coffs Harbour.

    Councillors call for tunnels on the Coffs Harbour bypass

    Councillors call for tunnels on the Coffs Harbour bypass

    News Council to stage campaign calling for RMS to revise concept design

    Caught out by red light figures

    Caught out by red light figures

    News The results of three months with red light cameras on Coffs Coast.

    Rally hype translates to solid accommodation bookings

    Rally hype translates to solid accommodation bookings

    Travel Rally Australia to draw thousands of visitors to Coffs Coast

    Local Partners