Driving jobs and support for headspace

LOCAL agency CHESS Employment have spent the past two months reaching out to local business to help support job creation and youth mental wellness with their campaign Jobs Change Lives.

During the course of the campaign CHESS donated $500 to Headspace Coffs Harbour for every candidate they placed in employment.

As the campaign nears its end the success of the initiative can be seen, with a donation of $12,000 being made to support youth work in Coffs Harbour and Nambucca Heads.

"It's been a win-win for all involved. Businesses are getting free professional recruitment, locals are finding employment and we're supporting youth mental health at the same time,” CHESS CEO Paul Kelly said.

The campaign has created a lot of awareness and enquiry. Many people in our local area who experience disadvantage also have some significant barriers to employment. We support these people to find work and the feedback we get from employers is that our jobseekers are very committed and loyal."

The campaign runs until the end of May but CHESS' suites of free of free professional recruitment services are available to local business all year round. Learn more by visiting their website chessemployment.com.au