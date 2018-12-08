Driving a 4WD is not about having an 'ego trip'

UNSPOILT BUSH: The Easter long weekend is an opportunity for a clean-up.

UNSPOILT BUSH: The Easter long weekend is an opportunity for a clean-up.

I HAVE several comments in response to Dave Frederick's letter.

We have two cars, a Nissan XTrail 4WD and a Honda Jazz. I agree that it can be difficult, vision wise, when leaving a shopping centre car park in the Jazz when there is a 4WD parked beside you.

Just take it easy and move out slowly.

4WDs have as much right as anyone else to use the car park. Regarding 4WDs and "ego trips," I have to disagree.

I replaced my Holden Commodore wagon eight years ago with the Nissan, not for "ego" but because of the ease of getting into and out of the Nissan.

Arthritis and ageing made it uncomfortable and difficult to perform the bending and stooping required to get in and out of the Holden. The extra height of the Nissan meant that I could get into it without having to bend and stretch.

An ego trip is owning a Porsche, Maserati etc.

For me, the 4WD is about comfort and convenience. The Jazz is a wonderful car and, although smaller and lower than the Nissan, is extremely easy to enter and exit, certainly much easier than the Holden.

PATRICK BOYCE, Kearneys Spring

