Driver's terrifying crash with fallen hay bale on highway

A MAN has had a lucky escape after his car collided with a hay bale which fell from a truck travelling on a major highway last night.

The man suffered injuries to his abdomen when his car hit the bale that fell from the truck on the Gore Highway about 9.45pm.

Hay was left strewn across the highway between Pampas and Millmerran which Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews helped clear.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics treated the male driver of the car at the scene before transporting him to Millmerran Hospital with rib pains.

Firefighters left the scene about 10.30am.