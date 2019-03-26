Drivers suffering from 'indicatoritis'

The incorrect use of indicators, or lack thereof, is a complaint the RACQ receive regularly.

WHAT is "Indicatoritis” you ask? A growing affliction spreading among certain motorists who, for reasons unknown, don't use their indicators properly, or at all, when operating their vehicles.

A frustrating, and potentially dangerous, condition that appears to have the greatest effect on its sufferers when changing lanes, merging, and negotiating intersections and roundabouts. With no obvious offender demographic, authorities and researchers alike can't narrow down a cause.

Sarcasm aside though, the incorrect use of indicators, or lack thereof, is a complaint we receive regularly, and often rates in the top five most frustrating driver behaviours in our annual 'What Drives You Crazy' survey.

All road rules are important. They are there for your safety and the safety of others and need to be obeyed - so remember to use your indicators every time you change lanes, turn or use roundabouts.