'Cries ignored': Great-grandma lay in agony as cars drove by

SHOCKED: Carmel Hausheer can't believe no-one stopped to help as she lay with her two-year-old great granddaughter onthe side of the road. Matt Taylor GLA060518INJURY

AN 80-year-old great grandmother still can't understand how she could be ignored by passing traffic, as she lay crying on the side of the road, with a broken arm.

And her husband is at more of a loss to understand how the multiple fracture needing surgery would take nine-days to be seen at Rockhampton Hospital's fracture clinic.

It's the nightmare scenario Carmel Hausheer faced when her young great grand-daughter escaped from her yard four weeks ago.

"The pain in my right shoulder was terrible, I could barely move," Mrs Hausheer said.

"I still can't believe no one stopped to help me, why would they keep driving past?"

Mrs Hausheer lay on the footpath at the intersection of Waterson Drive and Attunga St in Sun Valley, for how long she can't remember.

But she said at least five or six cars passed as she and the two-year-old lay crying out for help.

"We've lived in Gladstone all our lives and 34 years at this address and I still can't believe no one stopped to help an old lady and a little girl," she said.

She set off in pursuit as the little girl ran toward the busy intersection and lost her thongs before she slipped and "fell flat on her face".

"The little one came back to help me and I managed to grab her hand and hang onto her," Mrs Hausheer said.

She struggled to her feet and with no-one appearing to be home in the nearby houses and in spite of the pain, she slowly made her way home.

Mrs Hausheer's husband, Errol immediately rushed her to the hospital.

"I could see from the injury and the way she was holding her arm it had been broken," he said.

Gladstone Hospital confirmed Mrs Hausheer's arm was fractured and would need surgery, but it would be nine days before she could be seen at Rockhampton Hospital's fracture clinic.

The 80-year old's arm was fractured in three places and now has a plate held in place by nine large screws.

"At her age a fall like that could have killed her," Mr Hausheer said.