Drivers caught under the influence face court
AT LEAST 22 people are facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week on charges of drink or drug driving.
Drink driving is a factor in about one in every seven crashes in NSW where someone loses their life, according to statistics by the NSW Centre for Road Safety.
The effects of alcohol on your ability to drive are impossible to avoid:
-Alcohol slows your brain so you can't make decisions or react quickly.
-It reduces your ability to judge how fast you're moving, or how far you are from other cars and people.
-It gives you a false sense of confidence.
-It makes it harder to multi-task, affects your sense of balance and makes you drowsy.
If you're convicted of drink driving, significant penalties apply from fines to even prison terms.
Below is a list of individuals facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.
ALLEGED DRINK DRIVERS
High range PCA:
Hamish Victor Buchanan-Rous Tan
Middle range PCA:
Clinton Browne
Peter James Crawford
Anthony John Harvey (x2)
George Trent Hogan
Clinton Kieth Silvia
Erin Frances Winter
Low range PCA:
Peter George Bishenden
Trevor Neil Brennan
Grahame George Gillson
Peter Douglas Lockyer
Hayden Carl Skinner
Novice range PCA:
Amelia Jade Sharkey
ALLEGED DRUG DRIVERS
John Eric Calland
Harley Warren Clarke
Zane Ethan Clarke
Bradley James Meredith
Tumma Murray
Daniel John Vancea
Kaleah May Walker
Glenn Norman Willis
Candace Wood