Drivers caught under the influence face court

AT LEAST 22 people are facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week on charges of drink or drug driving.

Drink driving is a factor in about one in every seven crashes in NSW where someone loses their life, according to statistics by the NSW Centre for Road Safety.

The effects of alcohol on your ability to drive are impossible to avoid:

-Alcohol slows your brain so you can't make decisions or react quickly.

-It reduces your ability to judge how fast you're moving, or how far you are from other cars and people.

-It gives you a false sense of confidence.

-It makes it harder to multi-task, affects your sense of balance and makes you drowsy.

If you're convicted of drink driving, significant penalties apply from fines to even prison terms.

Below is a list of individuals facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.

ALLEGED DRINK DRIVERS

High range PCA:

Hamish Victor Buchanan-Rous Tan

Middle range PCA:

Clinton Browne

Peter James Crawford

Anthony John Harvey (x2)

George Trent Hogan

Clinton Kieth Silvia

Erin Frances Winter

Low range PCA:

Peter George Bishenden

Trevor Neil Brennan

Grahame George Gillson

Peter Douglas Lockyer

Hayden Carl Skinner

Novice range PCA:

Amelia Jade Sharkey

ALLEGED DRUG DRIVERS

John Eric Calland

Harley Warren Clarke

Zane Ethan Clarke

Bradley James Meredith

Tumma Murray

Daniel John Vancea

Kaleah May Walker

Glenn Norman Willis

Candace Wood