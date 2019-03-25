Drivers caught under the influence face court

Drink driving is a factor in about one in every seven crashes in NSW where someone loses their life.

AT LEAST 13 people are facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week on charges of drink or drug driving.

Drink driving is a factor in about one in every seven crashes in NSW where someone loses their life, according to statistics by the NSW Centre for Road Safety.

The effects of alcohol on your ability to drive are impossible to avoid:

-Alcohol slows your brain so you can't make decisions or react quickly.

-It reduces your ability to judge how fast you're moving, or how far you are from other cars and people.

-It gives you a false sense of confidence.

-It makes it harder to multi-task, affects your sense of balance and makes you drowsy.

If you're convicted of drink driving, significant penalties apply from fines to even prison terms.

Below is a list of individuals facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.

ALLEGED DRINK DRIVERS

Clinton Browne

James Anthony Bayliss

Barton John Crook

Matthew James Davis

ALLEGED DRUG DRIVERS

Mitchell Anthony Boswell

Bradley James Meredith

Candace Lynette Murphy

Mark Adrian Perkins

Jeffrey Robert Peterson

Taris Taylor-Sloane

Mitchell James Watt

Candace Wood

Ryan Woolley