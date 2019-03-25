Drivers caught under the influence face court
AT LEAST 13 people are facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week on charges of drink or drug driving.
Drink driving is a factor in about one in every seven crashes in NSW where someone loses their life, according to statistics by the NSW Centre for Road Safety.
The effects of alcohol on your ability to drive are impossible to avoid:
-Alcohol slows your brain so you can't make decisions or react quickly.
-It reduces your ability to judge how fast you're moving, or how far you are from other cars and people.
-It gives you a false sense of confidence.
-It makes it harder to multi-task, affects your sense of balance and makes you drowsy.
If you're convicted of drink driving, significant penalties apply from fines to even prison terms.
Below is a list of individuals facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.
ALLEGED DRINK DRIVERS
Clinton Browne
James Anthony Bayliss
Barton John Crook
Matthew James Davis
ALLEGED DRUG DRIVERS
Mitchell Anthony Boswell
Bradley James Meredith
Candace Lynette Murphy
Mark Adrian Perkins
Jeffrey Robert Peterson
Taris Taylor-Sloane
Mitchell James Watt
Candace Wood
Ryan Woolley