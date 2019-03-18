Drivers caught under the influence face court

Drink driving is a factor in about one in every seven crashes in NSW where someone loses their life.

AT LEAST 26 people are facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week on charges of drink or drug driving.

Drink driving is a factor in about one in every seven crashes in NSW where someone loses their life, according to statistics by the NSW Centre for Road Safety.

The effects of alcohol on your ability to drive are impossible to avoid:

-Alcohol slows your brain so you can't make decisions or react quickly.

-It reduces your ability to judge how fast you're moving, or how far you are from other cars and people.

-It gives you a false sense of confidence.

-It makes it harder to multi-task, affects your sense of balance and makes you drowsy.

Since random breath testing was introduced in 1982, trauma from fatal crashes involving alcohol dropped from 40 per cent of all fatalities to 15 per cent in 2017.

If you're convicted of drink driving, significant penalties apply from fines to even prison terms.

Below is a list of individuals facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.

ALLEGED DRINK DRIVERS

High range PCA:

-Karina Babij

-Beau Phillip Geddes-Mahon

-Roberta Gaye Armstrong

Middle range PCA:

-Jason Paul Behrmann

-Trevor William Down

-Josie Michelle Farrugia

-Daniel Hall

-Matthew Peter Hannigan

-Byron Paul Jones

-Aaron Michael Laneyrie

-Jeremy Lettice

-Jillian Ruth Smith

-Kurtis Francis Toms

Low range PCA:

-Heather Nicole Attrill

-Tony Wayne Barber

-Christopher Dean Barker

-Aaron Robert Logue

-Daniel Riley

-Hayden Carl Skinner

-Malcolm Stewart James Trotter

-Daniel Kirk Lee Westrop

Special range PCA:

-Karina Babij

ALLEGED DRUG DRIVERS

-Jarrod William Brunsdon

-Craig Victor Clarke

-Nicole Gillson

-Owen Christopher Hughes

-Mark Adrian Perkins