Drivers caught out by red light cameras

CAUGHT OUT: The red light camera on the Bray St intersection.

CAUGHT OUT: The red light camera on the Bray St intersection. Trevor Veale

RED light cameras have been busy on the Coffs Coast since their installation over five months ago with a staggering $459,715 issued in fines.

The figures, gathered from Combine St and Bray St lights from August to December have shown why the red light camera was needed.

At the Bray St lights on the Pacific Highway, a total of 254 speed camera offences have taken place, coming to a value of $44,429.

At the same lights, 696 red light camera offences have been recorded, resulting in $361,984 in fines.

The combined total value at the Bray St lights from August through to December was $406,413.

The number of offences at the second red light camera on the Coffs Coast, located at the Combine St intersection on the Pacific Highway was significantly less.

A total value of $53,302 came from the Combine St red light camera.

In total $28,662 came from 156 speed camera offences and $24,640 from 47 red light camera offences.

In August last year, the NSW Liberals and Nationals Government announced a boost of $600 million in additional funding for dedicated road safety improvements and enhanced police enforcement.

Part of the funding was a set of red light cameras for the Combine St and Bray St Pacific Highway intersections.