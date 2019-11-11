Drivers brace for a smoky race

THERE was a sombre mood on Monday as the top World Rally Championship drivers gathered at the Big Banana for a media day.

A sense of the unknown is currently lingering over the Coffs Coast event due to the unfolding bushfire situation, with the drivers present at the tourist attraction unsure of the race format.

Hyundai Motorsport driver Dani Sordo said it’s hard to focus on the rally while the region is currently in the grips of a natural disaster.

“Everybody’s really sad about the news and about this fire,” Sordo said.

“It’s so sad to see all that has happened. Obviously I’m disappointed for rally, but I’m more disappointed for the people and everyone who lives in these communities.”

With the rally to now unfold in a signicantly shorter manner, with the Jetty and Raleigh Raceway stages the two linchpins, drivers will need to be firing on all cylinders from the get go.

Which may be easier said than done when you account for the current conditions.

“At the moment you can feel and see the smoke and it’s not so nice... it will be the principal problem,” Sordo said.

2018 Rally Australia Champion Jari-Matti Latvala has been competing in WRC for 18 years and said he’s never seen smoke as bad as it is in NSW.

“When we arrived here on Friday we went for a drive into the forest and we had to use the high beam lights to see.

“Hopefully we don’t end up in that situation where the visibility goes down so much.

“I think this is okay (visibility on Monday), but not if it goes down more.”

Wales’ Elfyn Evans said his team were in Japan before arriving in Australia and didn’t know about the fires until they began their trip Down Under.

Though the 30-year-old is ready to deal with whatever Mother Nature throws at him.

“It’s very difficult to know how it’s going to be at the moment so we just have to take everything as it comes and adapt on the day,” he said.

Finland’s Esapekka Lappi said he’s competed in a shortened rally because of rain before, but never for fire.

“We can probably call it a rally sprint now, we don’t have time to find rhythm. You need to be on it,” he said.