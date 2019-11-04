Drivers being ‘tricked’ into paying speeding fines

The man who introduced digital speed cameras to the state's roads has accused the government of "tricking" motorists into paying fines if it goes ahead to ditch warning notices.

The former roads minister Carl Scully on Monday said it was a "nonsense" move.

"I directed there to be three warnings signs before every speed camera because they were placed at black spots," retired Labor politician Mr Scully, who rolled out the first 50 digital cameras in 1999, said today.

"The whole idea is not to catch speeding drivers, it's to make them slow down approaching an area where speeding has been shown to be dangerous."

Former roads minister Carl Scully. Picture: Adam Taylor

His warning comes as trauma surgeons back the proposal by Roads and Transport Minister Andrew Constance to consider scrapping signs warning of both fixed and mobile speed cameras while Mr Constance has refused to release the report that he said supports the move.

The research by Monash University's Accident Research Centre - which the minister said showed 54 lives a year would be saved on the state's roads - was specifically commissioned by Mr Constance, it can be revealed.

He refused to make it public or explain how having covert rather than overt cameras would reduce crashes.

Speed cameras rake in more than $105 million a year in fines and Mr Constance has denied that scrapping warning signs is a cash grab despite NSW Budget papers revealing plans to reap an extra $160 million in projected fine revenue.

"The point of withdrawing signs is to trick people into getting more speeding fines," Mr Scully, who was roads minister between 1996 and 2005, said.

A speed camera warning sign in Rushcutters Bay. Picture: Richard Dobson

"The notion that people will slow down because they don't know where they will be caught is a misnomer.

"Warning signs made sense 20 years ago and I can't see any reason for altering it."

Royal Australasian College of Surgeons trauma committee chair, Dr John Crozier, said ditching warning signs was based on sound scientific research.

Dr Crozier co-chaired the Inquiry into the National Road Safety Strategy 2011 - 2020.

"The National Road Safety Strategy includes research that shows the best way to maximise road safety outcomes is to maintain an element of randomness in camera deployments without signage," he said.

"World Health Organisation and OECD research also supports the use of mobile speed cameras without warning."

"If people are not sure where the camera is going to be, generally they confirm to speed limits," he said.

Mobile speed camera set up on Henry Lawson Drive East Hills.

Dr Crozier said surgeons were behind the move because they saw first hand the results of road crashes.

"The human is a fragile creature and the energies created in a crash at 60kph restrained by a seat belt can see a ruptured gut, a torn aorta, a smashed face, brain injury, broken neck bones and paralysis," he said.

"We see the consequences and the science (of abandoning warnings signs) is persuasive."

He quoted the NSW Auditor General's report of November 2018 which found that fewer than half of drivers complied with the 40km per hour speed limit in school zones, despite increasing signage.

The Pedestrian Council's Harold Scruby, who supports the move to ditch signs, said NSW was the only place in Australia and probably the world to have such warning signs.

In NSW in the 12 months to October 2019 there were 363 fatalities on the roads which is 4.5 per 100,000 of the population.

In Victoria, where they do not warn of speed cameras, there were 267 deaths this year which is 4.07 per 100,000 of the population. Last year there were 213 deaths last year which is 3.3 per 100,000 of the population.

Pictured is a speed camera warning sign at the Cross City Tunnel Picture: Richard Dobson

In Queensland, which also has no warnings, there have been 186 road fatalities this year, or 4.22 per 100,000 of the population.

"312 deaths this year, thousands of injuries, means we must change our approach, Mr Constance said yesterday in what his office described as his "final comment on the issue".

"Claims that speeding fine revenue goes into government coffers is wrong.

"Speeding fine revenue goes into a road safety fund to encourage people who have done the wrong thing in the first place to change their ways and stop putting lives at risk."

He said no decision on speed camera signage has been agreed to by the government yet.

Monash University said they could not release the report or comment on it because it "was commissioned by the NSW Government to inform future road safety strategies".