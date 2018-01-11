Driver's amazing escape, truck rolls and bursts into flames

Driver escapes truck fire : Passing motorists pulled a 53-year-old truck driver from his overturned rig moments before t caught fire.

UPDATE: THE driver of a b-double that burst into flames in a dramatic crash on the Pacific Motorway near Urunga remains in Coffs Harbour Base Hospital this morning recovering from his ordeal.

Moments after the heavy vehicle crashed off the highway, the man aged in his 50s, lay trapped in the overturned cabin as fuel leaked from the truck and a fire broke out.

The man was reportedly pulled from the driver's seat through the windscreen by passing motorists, paramedics said.

NSW Ambulance Media said the driver suffered facial injuries, chest pain, an ankle injury and lacerations to his forehead and leg.

A major fire engulfed the b-double and led to a massive fire fighting operation after emergency services were called to the scene at 1.50pm.

The b-double was carting a transit van on its rear trailer and a load of food.

Emergency services are briefing media on the incident this morning.

EARLIER: B-DOUBLE crossed four lanes of the Pacific Motorway, crashed and rolled into a gully bursting into flames, about 4km south of Urunga.

Incredibly, the driver managed to get free of the wreck and escape serious injuries, emergency services crews said.

The resulting fire caused a major emergency response, which saw rotating crews of fire fighters use a bulk water tanker to extinguish the flames.

It's believed the truck lost control as it headed northbound towards Coffs Harbour 500m from the Martell's Rd overpass around 1.30am.

The rig barrelled through vegetation in the centre of the motorway, crossed the southbound lanes and smashed through a few hundred metres of wire rope posts.

From there the heavy vehicle has fallen into a gully and caught fire.

It is understood the truck was carrying a delivery van and a load of food.

Police are assessing the scene. More details to follow.