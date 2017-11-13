Menu
Drivers already making a splash

Brad Greenshields
by

HAVING just hit the water a couple of times in Coffs Harbour's Jetty, Toyota driver Jari-Matti Latvala can see the similarities between stand-up paddle boarding and driving in the World Rally Championship.

"You take more risks and sometimes things might happen," Latvala said.

The Finnish driver and fellow WRC drivers Ott Tänak, Andreas Mikkelsen and Stephane Lefebvre all took to the calm waters of the Jetty after some instruction from Jeff Vigors of Coffs Jetty Stand Up Paddle Board Hire

Latvala admitted inexperience was his foe this morning and even though the weather was delightful, he said the water temperature was a little on the cold side.

"First time paddle boarding and it was good and then I took some risks. I went for higher speed and I ended up in the water," he said.

"It was very refreshing in the water."

This week is Latvala's sixth time driving on the Coffs Coast. The 32 year-old has performed well here in the past with three runner-up finishes showing the Kennards Hire Rally Australia is an event he's comfortable at.

"It's nice to be here, I really like the rally. It's a good event, a bit like a rally in a holiday destination," he said.

WRC drivers Andreas Mikkelsen, Stephane Lefebvre, Ott Tänak and Jari-Matti Latvala about to hit the water next to Coffs Harbour Jetty for a stand-up paddle board.
WRC drivers Andreas Mikkelsen, Stephane Lefebvre, Ott Tänak and Jari-Matti Latvala about to hit the water next to Coffs Harbour Jetty for a stand-up paddle board.

Topics:  andreas mikkelsen coffs coast coffs harbour coffs harbour jetty jari-matti latvala ott tänak rally australia stand up paddleboard stéphane lefebvre world rally championship wrc

