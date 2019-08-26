Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The court heard the man's car became airborne at one point during the incident.
The court heard the man's car became airborne at one point during the incident. John Weekes
Crime

Dad's absurd excuse for 'extremely reckless' driving

Liana Turner
by
26th Aug 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT BEGAN with him using his mobile phone while driving.

But things escalated quickly for a Bonalbo man who fled from police at speed, his car becoming airborne at one point before he stopped.

Sean Lee Johnson, 36, was seen by police using his mobile phone on Stapleton Avenue in Casino shortly before 10pm on May 23 this year.

Instead of stopping, Johnson drove away at speed after police conducted a U-turn and attempted to stop him.

According to court documents, his red Ford Laser sedan passed a few intersections without slowing down before he made a left turn in which the underside of his car collided with the road surface.

The car was "emitting a large shower of sparks", according to police.

He eventually stopped on a grassy verge on Adam St.

The court heard he reached speeds of about 100km/h in a 50 zone at one point.

When police approached him Johnson said: "I'm sorry, I didn't want to get in trouble for being on the phone".

While he was never charged with engaging in a pursuit, Johnson pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h and using a mobile phone while driving.

When Johnson faced Casino Local Court for sentencing on Thursday, Magistrate Cathy Krittenden said his sentencing assessment report suggested there had been "compliance concerns".

"The author of the (report) was not able to confirm a whole lot of details because according to the report he didn't return their phone calls," she said.

Johnson's solicitor, Vince Boss, told the court the author may have had the wrong phone number and said his client had poor reception.

Mr Boss said the father-of-three had "put a lot of weight on his wife to do the driving".

He said his client had completed the Traffic Offenders Program and had a fresh realisation of the potential impact of his actions on road users.

Ms Crittenden said the incident was "quite bizarre" and may have been a result of panic, but said he was "extremely reckless".

"But there's recklessness that's involved in it," she said.

"It's all about public safety, you've got children of your own.

"All of us shudder to think about what might happen when a person engages in that sort of conduct on the road."

Johnson received a seven month intensive corrections order, was disqualified for 18 months, fined $1700 and ordered to complete 80 hours of community service.

More Stories

casino local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Ambulance crashes at high-speed with mum and baby on-board

    premium_icon Ambulance crashes at high-speed with mum and baby on-board

    News How an ambulance with a mother and her child inside came to crash on the Pacific Highway on the Coffs Coast.

    Witness changes story: What happened to William?

    premium_icon Witness changes story: What happened to William?

    Crime "He really couldn’t have done what was suggested"

    Issue threatening to blow-up at Labor conference

    premium_icon Issue threatening to blow-up at Labor conference

    Politics Labor’s crackdown on protesters causes unrest within party

    Fish industry's state-wide fear of 'death by regulation'

    premium_icon Fish industry's state-wide fear of 'death by regulation'

    News Seafood industry leaders blast planned changes at Tin Can Bay AGM