Driver who crashed into cyclists escapes jail time

A DRIVER who crashed into cyclists in Coffs Harbour last year has been sentenced in court.

Stephen Leslie Hill escaped jail time and will serve his nine month sentence by way of intensive correction in the community.

This Intensive Correction Order includes 150 hours community service work and he must not commit any offence while subject to the order.

He must also submit to supervision by a Community Corrections Officer.

The 49-year-old has also been disqualified from driving for two years and fined $800.

Hill was charged with two counts of driving furiously in a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and one count of negligent driving (no death or grievous bodily harm) in relation to an incident near the Coffs Harbour airport last year which left two cyclists with serious injuries.

He pleaded guilty to the charges in October.

On April 28, Hill ran into the cyclists at the intersection of Aviation Dr and Christmas Bells Rd.

One of the riders who sustained significant injuries in the smash was 61-year-old mother-of-three Liesel Brown.

Every bone in her neck was broken with the C1 and C2 fractured in two places and she was in a neck brace for approximately five months preventing her from driving or even lying down to sleep.

"I'm lucky to be alive. I'm lucky I can even move. I'm just lucky really," she told the Advocate in September when recounting her long, painful recovery.

She also broke both cheekbones, her collarbone, septum (in her nose), three ribs and her scapula in two places.

Fellow rider David Spears also sustained serious injuries and in a letter to the editor he said his recovery had given him time to reflect on cycling safety in the region.

"In my opinion the popularity of cycling has accelerated in growth. However, infrastructure and education has not kept pace, sadly exposing this active recreational and commuting activity to potentially higher risk," Mr Spears wrote.

He outlined several black spots for cyclists including the narrow highway shoulders near the Big Banana; the shoulders out to Lyons Road along the Pacific Highway.