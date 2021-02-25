DRIVER TRAPPED: Wet weather crash sparks rescue operation

SES crews worked to free a driver following a crash in heavy rain on the Pacific Highway near Bonville on Sunday, March 14.

As heavy rains bore down on the Coffs Coast, a delicate rescue operation was sparked after a vehicle aquaplaned on the Pacific Hwy and trapped the female driver.

SES crews worked tirelessly to free the woman from the 4WD after it lost control and skidded off the road into a barrier near the Archville Station Road overpass at Bonville on Sunday evening.

The crew removed the side of the vehicle and worked alongside NSW Ambulance in order to extricate the woman who was then taken to Coffs Harbour hospital where she was expected to make a full recovery.

After the Hunter and Manning regions were yesterday hammered by rain, Coffs emergency crews braced themselves for potential rainfall of up to 100mm to hit the region as forecasted by BOM, with flood watches put in place for the Orara, Bellinger, Kalang and Nambucca Rivers.

Fortunately, Deputy Commander Martin Wells said that apart from the car accident it was a “quiet night” for the SES crew and no storm or flooding events were recorded.

According to BOM rainfall totals, Coffs Harbour received about 34mm of rain over the last 24 hours while Boambee received 50mm and Sawtell 69mm.

Mr Wells however, warned that rainfall was expected to persist over the coming days and storm activity was difficult to gauge, noting the significant downpour and flash flooding in Upper Corindi last month saw totals of nearly 300m when only 30-40mm was expected.

The extraordinary rainfall event late last month was estimated to be between a 1-in-500 and 1-in-1000 year event, triggering flash flooding which was likened by locals to a tsunami, and contributed to a train derailment at Nana Glen. See the video below:

Flooding Corindi: There was significant flooding across the Coffs Coast overnight with Corindi, Sherwood Creek, Nana Glen and Glenreagh particularly affected. Coffs Harbour SES were tasked to a number of life-saving rescues.

Mr Wells on Monday morning urged motorists to drive to the conditions and take extra care on roads over the next few days.

“The ground is 100 per cent saturated across the Coffs Coast, and any rainfall is creating run-off,” Mr Wells explained.

“Through to Wednesday and Thursday it’s looking like there’ll be constant rainfall.

“Locals need to remember to drive to the conditions, put your head lights on for visibility and if it’s flooded – forget it.”



Remember:

– don’t drive through flood waters

– don’t play in flood water

– ensure downpipes and gutters are clear

If you require assistance with storm or flood emergencies call 132 500

For life threatening emergencies call triple-0.