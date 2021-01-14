Driver torched car before fleeing into bush north of Coffs

The driver torched the car off Bucca Road and ran off into bushland. Photo by Frank Redward

A car has been torched in bushland north of Coffs Harbour this afternoon.

The Mazda came to the attention of Coffs Clarence Police on the Pacific Highway near Moonee and a pursuit began.

The driver then sped off and travelled along Bucca Road and onto Boyds Road.

He travelled along the dirt road for some distance before abandoning the car and setting it alight and running off into thick bushland.

Crews from the Moonee Beach Rural Fire Service (RFS) brigade attended to bring the blaze under control. At one stage flames reached into overhanging branches.

The Advocate understands a police dog is being used to search for the driver along with several patrol cars.

More details to come