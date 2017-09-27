Driver released from rolled truck

The driver of a log truck is trapped after the heavy vehicle rolled on the Orara Way.

The driver of a log truck is trapped after the heavy vehicle rolled on the Orara Way. Frank Redward

UPDATE: The Westpac Life Saver Helicopter was tasked to the scene of a truck roll over near Glenreagh this morning.

At 7.20am, a logging truck rolled on Orara Way leaving the 50-year-old male driver stuck in the cabin.

NSW Ambulance said the man was trapped by his legs and was being treated for abrasions to the face.

The driver has been released from the cabin and was treated by the Helicopter medical team before being flown to Coffs Harbour Hospital.

It is believed the driver sustained facial and shoulder lacerations and was complaining of severe chest and back pain.

Traffic was affected in both directions on Orara Way and police have confirmed the incident will have minimal impact on school holiday traffic.

7.58am: POLICE and emergency services are on scene after a log truck has rolled over in Glenreagh.

At this stage, police said the driver is stuck inside the truck cabin.

Traffic will be affected in the area.