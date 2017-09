IF THE driver of this silver sedan is wondering where their car is, perhaps they should have paid closer attention to where they parked.

Police were called a short time ago after the car blocked access to the rear parking lot of the Harbourside Presbyterian Church on Vernon St during a funeral.

While the hearse was able to get to the church via the front on Harbour Dr, family and friends were unable to get into the parking lot.

A tow truck was called to tow away the Audi sedan.