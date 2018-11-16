Driver horror as numberplate spears windscreen

A 30-year-old Morayfield woman has escaped with minor injuries after a number plate came off a car and went through her windscreen.

MORAYFIELD woman Jenna Lane says she's always avoided driving behind log trucks after watching pop culture film Final Destination.

This is how close Morayfield mum Jenna Lane came to a very serious injury.

But there was nothing the 30-year-old could do to avoid a number plate flying through her windscreen while merging onto the Bruce Hwy on Tuesday.

Ms Lane said she was travelling close to 100km/h heading northbound from Deception Bay when a trailer in front of her ran over the rogue number plate and sent it flying into the air.

"It's like Final Desintation," she said.

"I've always been terrified of that (scenario) since I saw that movie; I always avoid following trucks with logs.

"But this time I was totally innocent."

The number plate became lodged in the driver's seat side of her windscreen only centimetres away from Ms Lane's face, leaving her covered in glass.

Luckily, she escaped with only minor cuts to her face.

"I must have screamed because I ended up with glass in my mouth," she said.

"I was covered in glass. It was in my mouth, in my hair, in my clothes; it was all over me.

"I had a one-year-old and three-year-old in the back, and another daughter, who was at school would have been covered in glass if she was with me."

Morayfield mum Jenna Lane pictured with husband Tim and children Wesley, Macey and Sadie.



Burpengary police Senior Sergeant Michelle Dodds said Ms Lane was lucky to be alive, let alone only suffer minor injuries.

She urged drivers to ensure all items remain tightly secured on their vehicles.

It comes after the station held a free Turn the Screws on Crime event two weeks ago to promote tamper resistant number plate screws.

"I'm pretty confident that wouldn't have happened if it was our screws," she said.