RACQ Lifeflight Rescue was called to help a man who was involved in a quad bike crash at a cattle property near Agnes Water.
Breaking

Lucky escape after quad bike lands on driver after crash

Tegan Annett
by
10th Jan 2019 4:30 PM | Updated: 4:46 PM

A MAN in his 50s was lucky to not suffer critical injuries after his quad bike landed on him when he crashed and rolled it in a steep gully.

The accident happened at a cattle property, south west of Agnes Water, when the man was riding the quad bike over rugged terrain around 9am today.

RACQ Lifeflight Rescue said the man managed to throw himself free as the bike was tumbling, but it landed on top of him.

With a hilly and steep terrain the helicopter landed as close as possible to the patient, to allow the flight paramedic to reach him as quickly as possible.

 

The helicopter rescue crew flew directly to the property where the flight paramedic and a Queensland Ambulance Service crew member worked for an hour to stabilise the patient.

"Given the situation, with the quad bike landing right on top of him, he was very, very lucky," said RACQ LifeFlight aircrew officer Chris Jowsey.

He was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

 

The patient was in a serious but stable condition when he was airlifted to the Bundaberg Hospital.

LifeFlight is a community-based charity funded and supported by the LifeFlight Foundation.

