Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A bus driver is dead after slamming into a truck. Picture: Twitter/@tpwkelly
A bus driver is dead after slamming into a truck. Picture: Twitter/@tpwkelly
News

Bus driver dies in horror truck crash

11th Jul 2019 8:22 AM | Updated: 9:03 AM

A bus driver is dead and eight others are injured after his vehicle smashed into a truck strewn across the highway in the northwest of Victoria.

Emergency services rushed to the Western Highway at Pimpinio just after 2am today to reports of the violent crash and found the bus pinned to the truck.

Traumatised patients on the roadside. Picture: Twitter/@tpwkelly
Traumatised patients on the roadside. Picture: Twitter/@tpwkelly

Police are investigating the circumstances of the fatal crash, but officers believe the bus had nowhere to go after the truck's trailers dislodged and blocked the highway in both directions.

The bus smashed into the truck, a B-double, not long after its trailers became dislodged and were strewn across the highway.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the bus driver died at the scene.

 

The bus was carrying about 60 passengers when it crashed, and more than 30 of them have been taken to Wimmera Health Care, in the nearby town of Horsham, for assessment.

Two crash victims were flown from the scene and taken to hospital in Melbourne, while six others were driven by paramedics to Horsham.

Detectives from the Major Collision Investigation Unit are attending the scene.

More Stories

crash fatality injuries seniors-news victoria

Top Stories

    Trolley tracker success

    premium_icon Trolley tracker success

    Business Local man rewarded after reporting lost trolleys.

    'Just sad': Man filmed stealing mirrors in bizarre break-in

    premium_icon 'Just sad': Man filmed stealing mirrors in bizarre break-in

    Crime CCTV cameras capture petty theft at Coffs restaurant.

    Open-mic sessions will help pick the best performers

    premium_icon Open-mic sessions will help pick the best performers

    News Funding boost to help celebrate NAIDOC Week.

    Farmers freed to tackle feral deer problem

    premium_icon Farmers freed to tackle feral deer problem

    Rural Tackling growing numbers of feral deer.