Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Driver in fatal smash stopped at airport

by Hannah Higgins
3rd Aug 2019 3:52 PM

A MAN has been arrested while trying to leave the country and charged over a crash that claimed the lives of two young people in southern NSW.

The 22-year-old Nepalese national was stopped by police at Sydney Airport on Friday night - five days after the car he was driving rolled north of Cooma, police say.

Police were called to the scene of the crash at 3.40 am on July 28. Two passengers inside the car, a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, died at the scene.

The driver and two other passengers were left with head lacerations but survived the incident.

Police say the driver was attempting to board a flight out of the country when they arrested him.

He's now facing a string of charges including two counts of dangerous driving occasioning death, two counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and negligent driving causing death.

He was refused bail and is due to appear at Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

More Stories

afp airport stop arrest border force fatal crash fatality

Top Stories

    Service being held for Coffs father killed in truck crash

    premium_icon Service being held for Coffs father killed in truck crash

    News THE life of an Irish father-of-three who died in a two-truck crash last week will be remembered in a service at Coffs Harbour on Monday.

    CRUNCH TIME: Snappers and Marlins brace for finals footy

    premium_icon CRUNCH TIME: Snappers and Marlins brace for finals footy

    News Coffs Harbour Snappers and SCU Marlins are hunting for silverware.

    Local geldings defend their turf against city raiders

    premium_icon Local geldings defend their turf against city raiders

    News LOCAL trainers were able to more than hold their own on Thursday.

    REBELS BEWARE: Panthers peaking at the right time of year

    premium_icon REBELS BEWARE: Panthers peaking at the right time of year

    News PANTHERS purring after their best game of the year last weekend.