Crime

Double fatal driver wants to be freed

by Daily Telegraph
5th Oct 2018 4:55 AM
THE man charged with the manslaughter of a teenage girl and a heavily pregnant woman after a car crash in Sydney's west has indicated he will apply for bail.

Police allege Richard Moananu, 29, was driving more than 45km/h over the speed limit when he crossed onto the wrong side of The Northern Rd in Orchard Hills last Friday night and collided with another car.

Katherine Hoang died in the crash. Her husband Bronko remains in a critical condition.
Police say Richard Moananu was driving without a licence.
The 17-year-old driver and 23-year-old Katherine Hoang, who was pregnant with twins, died at the scene.

Katherine's husband Bronko Hoang, 25, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, was taken to hospital in a critical condition where he remains.

The unborn ­babies did not survive.

 

The scene of the horrific smash. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
In Penrith Local Court yesterday, Moananu's lawyer Sarah Ha'angana said he is still under police guard but a release application will be made on October 19.

Moananu was hospitalised after the crash and has been charged with 10 offences, including two counts of manslaughter, driving unlicensed and aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death.

