Driver in highway crash to be billed for damage repairs

A DRIVER was allegedly under the influence of alcohol with drugs in his car when he crashed into cable wire barriers on the Pacific Highway, north of Coffs Harbour this morning.

The crash happened at Moonee Beach around 6am when the sedan the man was driving veered off the road and collided with the road barriers.

The vehicle was extensively damaged and the crash has caused traffic delays throughout the morning.

Police attended the scene.

The driver failed a roadside breath test and police said a search of the vehicle found a quantity of drugs.

One lane remains closed to traffic.

The man was taken back to Coffs Harbour Police Station for breath analysis.

Again returning a positive reading, he was charged with low-range drink driving.

The aftermath of the crash has seen almost 200-metres of cable wire barriers needing to be repaired near the Moonee Beach off-ramp.

The Pacific Highway has been closed to just one northbound lane of traffic today to allow Roads and Maritime Service crews to repair the barriers.

Police said drivers who cause damage to roadside barriers in accidents are billed by the RMS after repair works are completed.