Driver flees car wreck in dramatic end to police chase

Tyres and rims of the Holden Commodore were destroyed after a police chase from Caloundra to Kawana on Sunday night.

Tyres and rims of the Holden Commodore were destroyed after a police chase from Caloundra to Kawana on Sunday night. Shayla Bulloch

TWO men were busted mid-burglary before a dramatic police chase through the streets of the Sunshine Coast last night.

The duo were spotted by a member of the public breaking into a home on Coolum St around midnight before they fled the scene in a stolen car.

Residents in the quiet Dicky Beach street heard no disturbances when the incident occurred just after midnight.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mick Doogue said police arrived swiftly to track down the pair.

"The dog squad were deployed to run some tracks which led officers to the men in a Holden Commodore," he said.

A pursuit ensued towards Kawana Waters and tyre deflation devices were successfully used to help intercept the vehicle which came to a stop at the intersection of Premier Circuit and Kawana Way.

Act Det Snr Sgt Doogue said one of the men didn't give himself up easily.

"The driver ran but was located a short distance away from the car. The passenger was arrested inside the vehicle," he said.

Act Det Snr Sgt Doogue said the car was seized and police were investigating the contents.

The rims and tyres on the sedan were destroyed and the car remained in a holding yard.

"Depending on what is found inside and other complaints from the area, they could be facing more charges," he said.

Stuart Angel, 28 and Michael John Deguara, 36, appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates Court today.

Angel was charged with one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle, one count of fail to comply with requirement to stop private vehicle, one count of obstruct police officer and one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He will apply for bail on November 30.

Deguara was charged with one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle and one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He will appear in court tomorrow.