Crime

Driver fined for drinking on a trip in which he hit 203km/h

Gerard Walsh
by
3rd Mar 2019 7:59 PM
A DRIVER has been clocked at 203km/h during a trip in which he was consuming alcohol while driving on the road from Killarney to Warwick at 4.30pm Sunday.

Sergeant Brad Doyle, of Killarney police, said the recording of 203km/h was the highest he had seen in his 22 years in the Queensland Police Service.

The 38-year-old man from Emu Vale faces a mandatory loss of licence after being picked up in a 100km/h zone.

"It is very concerning and ridiculous that people will drive at that speed while consuming alcohol," Sgt Doyle said.

The driver was travelling towards Warwick and was booked close to a sweeping left turn just west of Eckhardt's Rd.

"When I saw him going around that corner, I didn't think he was going to take the corner," Sgt Doyle said.

The Emu Vale man stopped when Sgt Doyle put his flashing lights on.

"He was fined $1218 for speeding on the spot and a further $391 for consuming alcohol whilst driving a motor vehicle," Sgt Doyle said.

The man passed a roadside breath test.

