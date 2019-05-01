Driver escapes semi-trailer rollover on Pacific Highway

A refrigerated truck has rolled onto its side on the Pacific Highway south of Coffs Harbour this morning.

A refrigerated truck has rolled onto its side on the Pacific Highway south of Coffs Harbour this morning. Frank Redward

7.30AM: THE prime mover has now been removed from the Pacific Highway, but heavy traffic conditions and significant delays are being experienced at the Englands Road roundabout.

Emergency services were waiting until after the end of the peak hour rush around 9am to start unloading the 30-tonnes of meat from the truck's overturned trailer before it can be righted.

One of two northbound lanes is opened to traffic,as interstate traffic travelling north on the Pacific Highway through Coffs Harbour begins to gridlock with localised traffic heading into the city.

The semi-trailer prime mover was removed from the Pacific Highway around 7am and 30 tonnes of meat will be removed from the trailer around 9am before the trailer is righted. Frank Redward

6AM: NORTHBOUND lanes of the Pacific Highway, south of Coffs Harbour, remain closed as the semi-trailer that rolled around 4am is righted.

Motorists travelling westbound on Stadium Dr can only turn left onto the Pacific Highway, the NSW Roads Transport Centre has advised.

Motorists travelling eastbound on Englands Rd can only turn right onto the highway or travel ahead onto Stadium Drive.

Traffic controllers are on scene.

The vehicle is being righted at Englands Rd.

5.30AM: WORKS by the Roads and Maritime Services to improve safety on the worst roundabout remaining on the Pacific Highway have again been brought into question, after a semi-trailer ended up on its side south of Coffs Harbour this morning.

The refrigerated truck, transporting meat, rolled onto its side while headed north through the Englands Rd/Stadium Drive roundabout at South Coffs around 4am.

The driver, who is believed to be aged in his 60s, was lucky to escape serious injury.

He has been assessed by paramedics, freed from the vehicle and taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital for treatment.

Major traffic delays are expected on the Pacific Highway through Coffs Harbour leading into peak hour traffic as the heavy vehicle is righted.

Police are investigating factors surrounding the crash.

The roll-over follows a long line of similar truck and car accidents at the site of the roundabout.

Previously, there have been calls on the RMS to introduce greater flashing lights, rubble strips or speed cameras before the downhill roundabout leading into Coffs Harbour.

The highway is finally set to deviate away from the roundabout in a westerly direction once the $1.2 billion Coffs Bypass is built.

Construction work on the Coffs Bypass is anticipated to start next year.

In January it was announced the notorious crash blackspot would receive a $208,000 safety upgrade in the interim.

EARLIER: A truck has rolled on the Pacific Highway south of Coffs Harbour this morning.

The accident has happened at the England's Rd roundabout.

Emergency services are on scene.