Driver error is a key factor in roundabout crashes

A truck crash at the Englands Rd roundabout in May, 2015. Frank Redward

Letters to the Editor

I SEE that people are again calling for improvements to be made to the Englands Rd roundabout and its approaches.

The vast majority of trucks go through the roundabout without incident and yet one operator comes to grief and the problem is the roundabout?

Was it mechanical failure? If not, was this the first time the driver had used the roundabout or any roundabout for that matter?

No competent driver paying attention to the road and prevailing conditions should have a problem with any reasonably maintained road facility.

Dennis Savage, Urunga

Narrowing of the wall raises questions

CONGRATULATIONS on the Northern break wall upgrade completion, however I can't understand why the width was narrowed towards Mutton Bird Island.

Also the break wall between the harbour and the marina was not sealed and cleaned of rocks and stones.

Many people use that as part of their routine to walk to the marina entrance to watch boats leave and enter the harbour and at the moment it is not safe for elderly walkers or mothers with strollers.

It is also very uncomfortable walking. Sealing that section would complete the upgrade professionally and make it safe for tourists and locals.

Gordon Whittle

Les Mis is showing at the Jetty Memorial Theatre. Simon Whittaker

Coffs production recommended

I HAVE just seen "Les Miserables" at the Jetty Theatre and must say that it was amazing.

The singing was outstanding and each character seemed to nail his/her role.

I have seen Les Mis on a number of occasions and know the show well - still I found I was in tears with the convincing performances. We are fortunate to have such talent in the Coffs Harbour Musical Comedy Company .

Thank you to all involved.

Ruth Cooper

Construction is set to start on the Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass in 2020. RMS

Full perspective of bypass needed

WHY has the RMS not provided the citizens of Coffs Harbour with a view of the bypass looking towards the mountains from the east?

All we have had is an aerial view so far.

We need to see how it will look when viewed from Coffs Harbour.

I have emailed the RMS regarding this matter.

Brigit Mackenzie

The Nationals have preselected Port Macquarie-based solicitor Patrick Conaghan in Cowper. Contributed

And the politics have begun

REGARDLESS of the Federal political debacle, the National Party have preselected an outstanding candidate in Patrick Conaghan, to contest the next election against the Labor opposition.

Patrick is a man who served the Cowper community for seven years as a constable and later a detective, before spending four years as a police prosecutor.

He now runs a private legal practice out of Port Macquarie and Sydney, also frequently delivering lectures on criminal law and civil rights.

His opposition, Andrew Woodward, is seeking to a campaign of dishonesty and deceit in an attempt to win the Cowper election.

Although Mr Woodward claimed (falsely), that Patrick lived in Sydney - the people of Cowper should be aware that at the last election Andrew Woodward contested Warringah, he only just moved to Bellingen when he was preselected, he spent his adult life living in Sydney and the San Francisco and openly doesn't support Australia Day.

In other words, the man who claims his opponent currently lives in Sydney, was himself living in Sydney whilst the Nationals candidate was fighting drug crime in Cowper.

Whilst it is tough to vote national consider the current federal debacle that is politics, I will look forward to voting for the best man for the job, Patrick Conaghan.

Steven Troy, North Boambee.