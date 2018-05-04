Driver who killed star’s daughter charged

A NEW York woman was indicted for fatally mowing down two Brooklyn children - including the daughter of a Tony Award-winning actress - in March, it is reported.

The New York Post reports that Dorothy Bruns, 44, a Brooklyn grand jury charged her with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and assault stemming from the horrific March 5 crash.

Dorothy Bruns has been convicted. Picture: Facebook

Ruthie Ann Miles in The King and I. Picture: Supplied

Bruns told police she had suffered a seizure, causing her to lose control of the car shortly before she fatally ran over Joshua Lew, one, and Abigail Blumenstein, four, the sources said.

The kids were crossing the street with their mums, including Abigail's mother, Ruthie Ann Blumenstein, who won a Tony in 2015 for The King and I and who also starred in The Americans.

The driver reportedly ran a red light. Picture: ABC7

Blumenstein, who goes by the stage name Ruthie Ann Miles and was pregnant at the time of the incident, was also hospitalised by escaped any major injuries.

Blumenstein was heading from a church event at a nearby community centre with friend Lauren Lew - who ran up to her dying child after the crash, knelt beside his body and frantically tried to revive him, a witness said.

Dorothy Bruns on a stretcher after the incident. Picture: ABC7

Blumenstein and Lew have been long-time friends. In her acceptance speech for the Tony three years ago, she gave a shootout to "the Lews".

"I could fall and never hit the ground because of the amazing women who are my friends behind me," she said.

Ms Bruns has racked up 12 violations since 2016 for a slew of offences, including speeding in school zones and running red lights.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who has made pedestrian safety a priority, lashed out at Ms Bruns at the time, saying, "She should never have been allowed to be driving a car after what we know of these other violations."

Lauren Lew's baby Josh was killed in the crash that killed Ruthie Ann Miles' child. Picture: GoFundMe

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and is republished here with permission