Driver charged with manslaughter after fatal crash at Casino

A man has been charged with manslaughter after a fatal crash in Casino.

A man has been charged with manslaughter after a fatal crash in Casino. Trevor Veale

A 20-YEAR-old man has been charged with manslaughter following a fatal crash on New Year's Day in Casino.

Richmond Police District officers allege about 2.45am on January 1, 2019, a vehicle was travelling east on Sextonville Rd, near the intersection of Lakeside Dr, when it has left the road and hit an electrical supply box.

The vehicle rolled, trapping two of its three occupants.

A 20-year-old female passenger escaped the car wreck, however the 20-year-old driver and his 24-year-old front seat passenger were trapped in the vehicle which caught alight.

Police were able to pull the driver from the vehicle, however due to the flames, officers were unable to reach the passenger who died while still trapped.

Crash Investigation Unit officers commenced investigations on Thursday, May 16 which led to the charges being laid against alleged driver.

The man was arrested at his Casino home and taken to Casino Police Station where he was charged with aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death - PCA, dangerous driving occasioning death while driving under the influence, aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death while speeding over 45km/h, cause bodily harm by misconduct while in charge of motor vehicle, negligent driving occasioning death, negligent driving, high range PCA, excessive speed over 45kph, and fil to provide particulars to police.

His licence has been suspended and bail has been refused. He is due to appear in Lismore Local Court on Friday, May 17.