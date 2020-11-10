Menu
NSW Police love a good RBT, allegedly drunk Mercedes drivers less so.
Driver allegedly caught five times over the limit

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
10th Nov 2020 12:00 PM
A WOMAN has been charged after being caught driving allegedly almost five times the legal limit in Coffs Harbour.

Last night police were conducting stationary roadside breath testing on Harbour Drive when they stopped a white Mercedes station wagon.

The driver – a 44-year-old woman – allegedly returned a positive roadside reading.

She was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station for a secondary breath analysis, where she allegedly returned a positive reading of 0.233.

The woman was charged with high-range PCA and her licence was suspended on the spot.

She was granted conditional bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on November 30

