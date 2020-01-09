Driver allegedly busted with 28kg of cannabis in court

A MAN who was allegedly caught speeding while carrying more than 28kg of cannabis in the boot of his car at Coffs Harbour has been refused bail in court.

Duc Nguyen, aged 34, was pulled over by police on the Pacific Hwy near North Boambee Valley on Monday night after he was allegedly seen speeding on the stretch of road signposted at 100km/h.

Officers searched the booth of the vehicle where they found the alleged 28.47kg of cannabis inside three large striped travel bags.

The cannabis had been placed inside three large vacuum seal bags which were stashed inside the travel bags.

Mr Nguyen was allegedly carrying an amount of cannabis with an estimated street value of around $250,000.

He was arrested and charged with supply prohibited drug greater than commercial quantity.

Mr Nguyen recently appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court, where he was refused bail.

He will appear again at Coffs Harbour Local Court via audio visual link on March 10.