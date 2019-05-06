Menu
Have you seen this car?
Crime

Driver in stolen car allegedly impersonates cops on M1

by Amanda Robbemond
6th May 2019 4:59 PM
THE driver of a car stolen from the Gold Coast has allegedly been spotted impersonating a police officer along the M1.

On April 16 around 3pm, the car, a dark grey Subaru Impreza, was seen to be driving along the M1 southbound near Elysium Drive at Carrara.

Its driver was allegedly wearing a Queensland Police Service baseball cap and instructing other motorists to pull over as he drove alongside them.

It is understood no drivers complied with the bizarre request.

The Subaru is originally believed to have been stolen from Eden View Drive at Reedy Creek on April 8.

Since its theft, the car has been linked to several offences, including the theft of two Queensland plates, 263 YBR from a Worongary address and 959 WTW from a Yatala address.

Between April 25 and May 5, the car was also involved in at least six dangerous driving offences throughout the Gold Coast area.

The car was last sighted yesterday afternoon around 3pm at Mudgeeraba with damage to the rear bumper with the stolen plates, 959 WTW.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

