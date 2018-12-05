Driven by the power of the sun

The solar powered tuk tuk crew arrived in Coffs Harbour on Wednesday on their way from Melbourne to Cairns.

The solar powered tuk tuk crew arrived in Coffs Harbour on Wednesday on their way from Melbourne to Cairns. .

THE humble tuk-tuk, also known as the auto-rickshaw is known for being loud, dirty, small and fun.

But what they aren't known for is being part of a sustainable transport future, until now.

Earlier in the year, a team of young Australians re-engineered a Thai-made tuk-tuk into a three-wheeled, solar powered, long-range vehicle as part of an awesome project that promotes sustainable transport and a low-carbon future.

The team kicked off from Melbourne on November 24, hoping to arrive in Cairns on December 18 on what would be a world-first journey.

The solar powered tuk tuk crew arrived in Coffs Harbour on Wednesday on their way from Melbourne to Cairns. .

Along the way they will travel through major cities including: Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra and Townsville, as well through the Australian outback, along stunning seaside road, through mountain forests, and more.

The vehicle was sourced from the Tuk-Tuk Factory in Bangkok Thailand.

A team of engineers, educational professionals and RMIT students then converted the vehicle to run on solar power.

The vehicle is fitted with photovoltaic solar panels, lithium-ion batteries, and has been upgraded to handle Australian conditions.

It is licenced to carry four adult passengers plus the driver and will travel an average of 300km per charge.

With the team winning Best Engineering Project of 2018 at Engenius, the SolarTuk Expedition offers an exciting look at the future of electric vehicles in Australia.

Today the team were spotted on the Coffs Coast and if all things go well they'll have approached the halfway point of their 3000km journey by the weekend.