Zarraffa's store in Rockhampton.
Drive-thru coffee chain comes to Coffs

Jasmine Minhas
by
10th Sep 2018 5:00 PM
A WELL-KNOWN coffee chain hailing from Queensland could breathe fresh air into what's been described by some locals as a less-than-ideal area in Coffs.

The banners are now up advertising Zarraffa's Coffee will soon open at the old Red Rooster site at the Bray St complex.

The speciality coffee company, known for it's drive-thru store concept, currently has shops operating at around 85 locations in Australia.

The shop has been sitting vacant since the Red Rooster store closed down in October last year, with a staff member attributing it to the store 'not doing well'.

Last year residents also approached the Advocate calling for an overhaul of the complex saying it was in a 'derelict' state.

Zarraffa's Coffee have been approached for comment.

Coffs Coast Advocate

