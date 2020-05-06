Drive through reimagined in times of Covid-19

AFTER having to lay off over 50 staff due to Covid-19, Carl Mower at the Toormina Hotel has been able to rehire approximately 26 of these in new roles under the Federal Government's Job Keeper program.

From cleaning and maintenance work in preparation for reopening, through to working at their new Essentials drive-through store, staff have been engaged in a range of roles.

And thinking outside the box the hotel has joined forces with the St Vincent dePaul Society to accept donations on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 11am-3pm.

It's part of the Hotels Have Hearts program where hoteliers across the state are repurposing their external hotel sites and retraining their workforce to serve as volunteers.

Toormina Hotel staff member Jake Smythe taking Vinnies donations from Ashlee Brindley.

Hotels Have Hearts committee man, Martin Short from W Short Publicity, says donations will be taken by Vinnies to be cleaned and sanitized, ready for redistribution to those in need.

"Whilst remaining vigilant with social distancing rules, we are encouraging people to gather up their old clothes or soft toys to pass onto people in need," Mr Short said.

"All they need to do is drive up to a participating venue, stay in their car and hand over their donated goods in a sealed garbage bag for safe processing. Our friendly hotel staff will be donned in all the appropriate PPE for everyone's safety."