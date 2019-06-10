School bus targeted by paintball gun shooter

A SCHOOL bus that was picking up children during the school run this morning has been shot at multiple times with a paintball gun.

Police received multiple reports from witness of the frightening incident, which happened at 7.30am on Eggersdorf Road in Ormeau on the Gold Coast.

The car in question and adults and children inside the bus. Picture: Channel 9

A bus run by Yatala Bus and Coach was on the side of the road stationary, facing east, when a silver sedan drove past.

The bus was then targeted in excess of four times with a paintball gun, leaving yellow paint on the right side and rear of the vehicle.

The incident surprised adults and a handful of children inside the bus.

Luckily, while adults were concerned about gun fire, most of the children thought a bird was leaving its droppings on the bus.

Manager of Yatala Bus and Coach Nikki Hollingshead said she was upset someone had targeted the bus.

Nikki Hollingshead and Brenda Fladrick of Yatala Bus & Coach surveying the paint damage. Picture: Chennal 9

"I can't fathom why they would do that," she said.

"We carry lots of children and we have a very high standard and go above and beyond.

"That somebody would get up that early in the morning and think to do it, I just can't comprehend it."

Ms Hollingshead said they quickly realised it was just a paintball gun, despite hearing the "gun-pop" noises and reassured the children.

She said parents and the school were also notified of the incident and they explained the situation to the children.

A police spokeswoman said no one had yet been arrested over the event.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Link on 131 444.