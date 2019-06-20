Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been taken into custody after police found five kids unrestrained in the back of the car
A man has been taken into custody after police found five kids unrestrained in the back of the car
Crime

Drink driving, with three kids in boot

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
20th Jun 2019 8:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been taken into custody after police found five kids unrestrained in the back of the car

Police said the man was also found to be a disqualified driver and drink driving.

Police Watch Commander Bruce Payne said the man returned a reading of 0.128 per cent.

Officers came across the 43-year-old man and five unrestrained kids during a random breath testing station in Katherine.

Senior Sergeant Payne said there were three kids in the boot area of the hatchback under the age of nine and two children on the back seat aged 10 and 12.

He said the five children were left in the care of a woman, who was also a passenger in the car.

More Stories

crime custody drink driving

Top Stories

    Working seniors to tap into store discounts

    Working seniors to tap into store discounts

    News Seniors discounts to apply at more than 7,000 stores

    • 20th Jun 2019 9:30 AM
    Promises, promises - how are they coming along?

    premium_icon Promises, promises - how are they coming along?

    News The Advocate is following up on a number of pre-election promises.

    Local subbies win jobs on $10.6m rehab centre build

    premium_icon Local subbies win jobs on $10.6m rehab centre build

    News Drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre benefits local industries

    Swimming through the cooler months

    premium_icon Swimming through the cooler months

    News Don't let winter stop you from learning to swim.