DRINK-DRIVERS: Woman caught 'sneaking home' to dogs' aid

A COLLINSVILLE woman was caught driving at three times the legal alcohol limit after going home to put her dogs inside before a fireworks display.

Shondell Claire Polley had the highest level of alcohol detected in her blood of the five drivers who pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court on August 27 to drink-driving charges.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Polley recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.171 when she was stopped by police on Scottville Rd, Scottville, at 9pm on August 10.

The court heard the 44-year-old was stopped as she was pulling into the Bacon Busters event where she was picking up her son.

Sgt Myors said Polley had been drinking home-brewed spirits all day and was angry at police.

Representing herself in court, Polley said she was not going to drive but thought she would "sneak home" before the fireworks to put her dogs inside, before returning to the event to get her son.

Polley was fined $900 and lost her licence for 12 months.

Remo Kalorus faced court after being caught drink-driving at almost three times the legal alcohol limit.

The court head Kalorus returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.149 when he was caught drink-driving in Tracey St, Bowen, at 7.10am on August 3.

The Vanuatu man, who is currently living in Bowen, told police at the time he had been drinking wine that morning and had only stopped 40 minutes before he was picked up by police.

The 29-year-old was fined $800 and his licence was disqualified for eight months.

Kerry-Ann Ashton faced a drink-driving charged for a blood alcohol concentration of 0.144 which was recorded when she was stopped by police in Tracey St, Bowen on August 10.

The 47-year-old told police at the time she had consumed two ciders 30 minutes before driving and "just needed something from the shop".

She was fined $950 and lost her licence for eight months.

Jade Merrin Crowther recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.083 after she was picked up by police about 50m away from her crashed car at Collinsville.

Sgt Myors told the court police were alerted to a crash on Bowen Development Rd where a Toyota HiLux had come off the bitumen and was resting on its side.

Crowther and her partner were found walking about 50m from the crash scene and initially told police they were not involved in the accident.

The 28-year-old from Blackwater told police at the time she had consumed four stubbies of cider since 7am and was driving into town when a kangaroo jumped out in front of her.

The car, which belonged to her partner, was written off in the accident.

Crowther was fined $600 and her licence was disqualified for four months.

Luke Thomas Healy, 26, blew 0.062 when he was stopped by police on Bluewater Parade in Bowen at 2.19am on August 3.

Healy told police at the time he had consumed five or six glasses of spiced rum from 10.30pm.

Representing himself in court, Healy said he did not think he would be over the limit.

"My friends were much drunker than me, that's why I drove," he said.

He was fined $350 and his licence was disqualified for one month.