Crime

Drink-driver’s shocking alcohol reading

by Emily Cosenza
14th Dec 2020 9:41 AM

 

A South Australian man has lost his licence after allegedly being caught seven times over the legal alcohol limit.

Police were flagged down by another motorist who reported seeing a red Holden sedan driving erratically and through a red light just before 3.30am on Monday.

Officers quickly spotted the suspected car weaving across three lanes on Main North Road in Pooraka.

The car was pulled over and the 24-year-old man was breath tested.

He allegedly recording a blood alcohol reading of 0.359 - more than seven times the legal limit.

A SA man was breath tested and allegedly returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.359. FILE PIC
He was reported for drink-driving, lost his license for a year and had his car impounded.

The Salisbury Park resident will appear in court at a later date.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw the Holden sedan on Main North Road or has dashcam footage.

The person who flagged down patrols on Monday morning is also asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

